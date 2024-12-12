Noida International Airport has announced partnership with Mahindra Logistics Mobility to launch all electric taxi service for passengers. The facility will be fully operational 24/7 with pick-up and drop facilities.

Passengers can now avail all electric taxi service to and from the Noida International Airport (NIA). The initiative came after the airport partnered with Mahindra Logistics Mobility to provide easy commutation to passengers.

According to a statement by the authorities, the mobility service will be open for the passengers round the clock on all days.

What to expect in the ride

Passengers can expect complete comfort and convenience as the taxi ride is all-electric and would run 24/7 with pick ups and drops available from the arrival and departure kerbs. This feature would ensure commutation comfort for the passengers. They also have many options for booking the rides, among which are airport kiosks, dedicated mobile app, call center, website, and airline alliance. This further ensure accessibility for riders. A system has been put in place to ensure operations of the rides in accordance with passenger demand and flight schedules for smooth rides. “We have partnered with Mahindra Logistics Mobility to offer a premium, all-electric taxi service, to provide a seamless and environment-friendly ride directly from the airport to your destination. This first-of-its-kind airport-branded cab service will set a new benchmark for passenger convenience and environmental responsibility,” said Christoph Schnellmann, Noida International Airport CEO.

He further called the "first-of-its-kind airport-branded cab service" as "a new benchmark for passenger convenience and environmental responsibility".

Airport's completion

The airport authority also said that drivers would require to go through rigorous training on airport protocols and customer service standards to ensure communication with the passengers are of high standard. The partnership also ensures that the airport meets its target of net-zero emissions.

The airport will be completed in four phases. In the first one, the airport will operate with only one runway and one terminal with a capacity to manage 12 million passengers annually. After completing all of its four phases, it will grow in its capacity to manage up to 70 million passengers annually.

The airport is developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited, a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG. The airport model has a sustainable design and in principle have a clear vision for environment standards