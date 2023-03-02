Search icon
Noida International Airport to have most runways in India, company to pay fine if project delayed

Greater Noida: The second phase of the Noida International Airport will be built on land from six villages.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 09:00 AM IST

The Tata Group has been carrying out the construction of the terminal, runway and air traffic control building. (Representational: Pixabay)

The Noida International Airport will be the largest in India with five runways instead of two, UP Cabinet Minister Suresh Khanna recently informed the UP Assembly while presenting the state's budget. The airport is being constructed at Jewar near Greater Noida. The entire airport will be fully built by 2050 in four phases. Its passenger capacity will be 70 million. Initially, it will have two interconnected terminals.

The first phase of the Noida International Airport will be 1334 hectares in area. It will have one runway, cargo hub that will be connected to a terminal. The Jewar Airport's first phase will be operational by 2024, September. It will cater to 12 million passengers annually.

The second runway will be built and the building will be extended after the Noida International Airport sees 80 percent footfall of the 12 million anticipated passengers. The third, the fourth and the fifth runways will be built when the footfall reaches 30, 50 and 70 million footfalls.

According to reports, 25 percent of the airport has already been completed.

The Tata Group has been carrying out the construction of the terminal, runway and air traffic control building.

The second phase of the Noida International Airport will be built on land from six villages -- Ranhera, Kureb, Dayanatpur, Karauli Bangar, Mundrah, and Birampur in Greater Noida.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is personally monitoring the project. The Swiss company that is overseeing the construction of the airport will have to pay a hefty fine if the airport is delayed. According to TOI, the company will pay Rs 10 lakh per day if the project is delayed beyond September 29.

The airport will ease the pressure of the IGI Airport. It will also enhance international connectivity to and from Delhi-NCR, Noida and UP.

