Noida International Airport to have high-speed bus connectivity with Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Greater Noida, Delhi

Noida International Airport: A consultant will be appointed who will prepare the detailed project report for BRTS.

The Noida International Airport will have high-speed connectivity with Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon. The authorities are planning a Rapid Bus Transit System project that will connect the airport with these cities via a high-speed bus network.

According to reports, the authorities will study such services in international and Indian cities and will implement the best system in Delhi-NCR. After this, routes will be identified and a feasibility study will be conducted.

Apart from BRTS, metro, rapid rail and pod taxi projects are also in the pipeline.

The connectivity of the Noida Airport will be on the line of the Zurich airport. A Ground Transportation System is also being planned. Here, apart from personal parking, transport facilities like metro, taxi and bus services will also be provided.

The Swiss company has sought the government's support over this.

A consultant will be appointed who will prepare the detailed project report for BRTS. It will also find and develop bus corridors and linked infrastructure.

It will also examine the viability, cost and economic feasibility of the project.

The DPR is likely to be ready by September this year.

The Noida International Airport is expected to be ready by October 1, 2024. The authorities are planning a metro link between Noida International Airport and IGI Airport.