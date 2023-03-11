Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Noida International Airport to have high-speed bus connectivity with Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Greater Noida, Delhi

Noida International Airport: The connectivity of the Noida Airport will be on the line of the Zurich airport.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 11, 2023, 09:30 PM IST

Noida International Airport to have high-speed bus connectivity with Gurgaon, Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Greater Noida, Delhi
Noida International Airport: A consultant will be appointed who will prepare the detailed project report for BRTS. (Representational)

The Noida International Airport will have high-speed connectivity with Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gurgaon. The authorities are planning a Rapid Bus Transit System project that will connect the airport with these cities via a high-speed bus network.

According to reports, the authorities will study such services in international and Indian cities and will implement the best system in Delhi-NCR. After this, routes will be identified and a feasibility study will be conducted.

Apart from BRTS, metro, rapid rail and pod taxi projects are also in the pipeline.  

The connectivity of the Noida Airport will be on the line of the Zurich airport. A Ground Transportation System is also being planned. Here, apart from personal parking, transport facilities like metro, taxi and bus services will also be provided.

The Swiss company has sought the government's support over this. 

A consultant will be appointed who will prepare the detailed project report for BRTS. It will also find and develop bus corridors and linked infrastructure. 

It will also examine the viability, cost and economic feasibility of the project. 

The DPR is likely to be ready by September this year.

The Noida International Airport is expected to be ready by October 1, 2024. The authorities are planning a metro link between Noida International Airport and IGI Airport.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Rabia Sidhu, Navjot Singh Sidhu's daughter who is more beautiful than super models
XXX, Mastram actress Aabha Paul sets Instagram on fire with sexy reels, check viral videos
From Shivam Mavi to Umran Malik: 10 fast bowlers who are in contention for India's ODI World Cup squad
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Rakul Preet Singh, Sunny Singh attend screening
Meet Aston Villa's glamorous footballer Alisha Lehmann who is also an internet sensation
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Kerala: Bus collides with car near Kizhavallor in hair-raising video, crashes into church wall
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.