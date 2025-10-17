FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Noida International Airport to be inaugurated in..., THESE airlines to have maiden flight from Jewar in Phase 1;check features

Noida International Airport is expected to start its flight operations from mid-December. A few airlines that will begin to and from the airport will have their maiden flights from there.The airport operations are currently in their Phase 1.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 03:12 PM IST

Noida International Airport to be inaugurated in..., THESE airlines to have maiden flight from Jewar in Phase 1;check features
Noida International Airport to be inaugurated in November
Noida International Airport is expected to start its flight operations from mid-December. The airlines that will begin to and from the airport include Akasa, Air India Express, and IndiGo. They will take their maiden flights from the airport, which is scheduled to be inaugurated in early November, officials told News18. The officials also said that the airport was earlier scheduled to be inaugurated on October 30, which is now most likely to be rescheduled.

Which flights will operate in NIA?

Shailendra Bhatia, the nodal officer for Noida International Airport Ltd (NIAL) confirmed that Air India Express, IndiGo, and Akasa Air are the airlines that are expected to start their flights from the airport.

These airlines have still not announced their schedule and routes from the Jewar Airport. The airport is developed by Yamuna International Airport Pvt Ltd (YIAPL), and is also likely to soon hold its aerodrome licence from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) recently gave it clearance for the airside infrastructure.

What are the features of Jewar Airport?

In Phase 1, the Noida International Airport at Jewar will contain a single runway and a terminal, which will have an annual capacity of 12 million passengers.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu had said in the past that in the starting the airport will link at least 10 cities. He also said that the airport will play a strategic role in cargo operations, alongside civil aviation, as it will become a major cargo hub as well.

The airport spans across 1,334 hectares, and the airport will serve Delhi NCR as the second major commercial airport after Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport. In its phase one, the airport will have one terminal building and one 3,900-metre-long runway, over time the annual capacity will be extended to 70 million in four phases.

