Noida International Airport to be connected to New Delhi Railway Station via metro, travel time to be 1 hour

The Jewar airport will also be connected with the IGI airport via the yellow line on which the New Delhi Railway Station lies.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 11:11 PM IST

The DMRC met the officials of the Yamuna Authority on Monday to discuss the metro line (File)

New Delhi: The Noida International Airport will be built before the 2024 general elections. Thousands of crores are being spend on it. The airport, which is being built at Greater Noida's Jewar, will cater to the people of Noida and many cities of Uttar Pradesh. The authorities are trying to provide it connectivity from several cities via trains and other modes of transport as this airport will also ease pressure on Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. 

The Jewar airport will also be connected with the IGI airport via the yellow line on which the New Delhi Railway Station lies. Here are the details on the metro link between Jewar Airport and the New Delhi Railway Station. 

The new line has been finalised. It will connect the Jewar airport with the Delhi IGI airport. People will have to change the train at New Delhi Railway Station, where they can take the airport metro line.

It will take around one hour to reach the NDRS from the Noida International Airport. The length of the line will be 72.94 km. 

The DMRC met the officials of the Yamuna Authority on Monday to discuss the metro line. 

According to reports, Rs 13000 crore will be spend on his line. 

12 stations will be built on the metro line.

Seven stations will be built in the first phase, 5 stations will be built in the second phase. 

In the first phase, the Noida Airport will be connected with Greater Noida's Knowledge Park Metro Station. In the second phase, the Knowledge Park Station will be connected with the New Delhi Railway Station. 

The work for the line is expected to start in six months.

