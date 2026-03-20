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Noida International Airport’s launch date announced, UP CM Yogi Adityanath invite PM Modi for inauguration

Noida’s most ambitious project, Noida International Airport, seen as a blessing to the region’s connectivity and for travelers will finally open this month. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has confirmed the date for the highly awaited international airport.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 20, 2026, 01:51 PM IST

Noida International Airport’s launch date announced, UP CM Yogi Adityanath invite PM Modi for inauguration
Noida Airport will likely be launched on March 28.
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Noida’s most ambitious project, Noida International Airport, seen as a blessing to the region’s connectivity and for travelers will finally open this month. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has confirmed the date for the highly awaited international airport. The Noida airport is set to be inaugurated on March 28.  

The CM on March 18, Wednesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the airport at Jewar by the end of this month. During an address at an event in Lucknow, CM Adityanath said that the northern state, one of India’s largest states, has significantly widen its air connectivity in recent years. 

“For connectivity in the country, especially air connectivity, Uttar Pradesh today has 16 domestic airports and four international airports. The fifth international airport in the country is coming up at Jewar. We have sent a request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his inauguration on March 28 and have invited him,” the CM said. 

Speaking at the same event, marking nine years of his government in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the airport as a major economic driver for the state. He said the project is expected to contribute around Rs 1 lakh crore to the state’s economy. 

The statements come days after Noida International Airport CEO Christoph Schnellmann met Adityanath in the state capital and presented the aerodrome licence issued by the Centre for the airport. 

Two weeks earlier, the DGCA had issued the aerodrome licence to Noida International Airport. At the time the CM said, “DGCA has granted the Aerodrome License to YIAPL for the Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. Under the visionary leadership of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, India's aviation sector is witnessing unprecedented expansion and transformation. The upcoming world-class airport in Jewar will strengthen connectivity for NCR and Western Uttar Pradesh, boost investment, tourism and employment, and further accelerate the journey of a New Uttar Pradesh contributing to a New India.” 

Improved connectivity  

The Noida International Airport will sharply enhance the wider connectivity by road and air. Extensive road, rail, and bus networks are being developed to connect the airport with major cities around it like Delhi-NCR, Agra, and Haryana, ensuring fast and smooth access to the areas.   

A 31.42 km greenfield corridor linking the airport with the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, is also being constructed. The airport is also linked with  the Yamuna Expressway and the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway 

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