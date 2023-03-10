Search icon
Noida International Airport's inauguration date revealed, Jewar Airport to be transit hub, to cater to 50 lakh passenger

Noida International Airport: The capacity will be increased every year. The construction of the Noida International Airport began in June 2021. It is expected to be finished in three years -- which is by 2024.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 10, 2023, 11:57 PM IST

Noida International Airport (Representational)

The Noida International Airport will be operational by next year. Yamuna Authority's CEO Arun Veer Singh has revealed the Jewar Airport's operational date in an interview. He said the airport -- under construction around 75 kilometers away from the national capital Delhi -- will cater to 50 lakh passengers per annum in the first year of its operation. The capacity will be increased every year. The construction of the Noida International Airport began in June 2021. It is expected to be finished in three years -- which is by 2024. 

