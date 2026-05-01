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Noida International Airport to begin commercial flights from June 15, IndiGo to operate first service

The start of commercial services follows the inauguration of the airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the receipt of approval for Aerodrome Security Program (ASP) from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : May 01, 2026, 06:37 PM IST

Noida International Airport to begin commercial flights from June 15, IndiGo to operate first service
The Noida International Airport in Jewar (Photo credit: ANI).
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The Noida International Airport (NIA) on Friday (May 1) announced that commercial flight operations at the airport will begin from June 15, according to a press release. The start of commercial services follows the inauguration of the airport by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the receipt of approval for Aerodrome Security Program (ASP) from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security. The approval confirms that the airport's security framework, systems, and operating procedures are in line with regulatory requirements, ahead of the launch of commercial services.

IndiGo will operate the first flight from the Noida airport, marking the start of scheduled passenger services, followed shortly by Akasa Air and Air India Express, the statement from NIA said. The Noida International Airport combines modern terminal infrastructure, efficient operations, and strong multimodal connectivity. The airport is designed to offer a smooth passenger journey while supporting airlines with reliable and cost-efficient operations, the release said.

The commencement of commercial operations also marks an important step in strengthening regional connectivity, supporting economic development, and creating new opportunities for tourism, trade, and investment across the region. The Noida Airport connects the greater Delhi area and western Uttar Pradesh with other cities in India and the world. The airport combines Swiss efficiency and Indian hospitality to offer rich experiences and comprehensive commercial attractions and services to passengers.

The Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) was established for the development, construction, and operation of the greenfield project - the Noida International Airport. The company, a 100% subsidiary of Zurich Airport International AG, is responsible for the implementation of the public-private partnership (PPP) project in close partnership with the government of Uttar Pradesh and the Indian government. The airport features one runway and one passenger terminal with a capacity to serve 12 million passengers annually.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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