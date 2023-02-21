Search icon
Noida International Airport: New land rates for residential, commercial properties revealed

Jewar Airport, Greater Noida: The compensation amount to the farmers has been increased to Rs 3100 per square meter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 21, 2023, 11:15 AM IST

Greater Noida news: Here's the list of new land rates near Noida International Airport (Representational)

The Yamuna Authority has raised the rates of land plots near the Noida International Airport. This comes days after the authorities raised the rates of compensation to farmers in lieu of their land. 

The decision was taken on Monday by the board of the Yamuna Authority. These land plots include those to be allotted for group housing, industries, corporate offices, schools, hospitals, temples and malls.

The authority's senior officer said the prices of allotment and auction have been increased.

The compensation amount to the farmers has been increased to Rs 3100 per square meter. The authority has been spending more on the internal and external development of sectors near the Noida International Airport. Also, over the last few years, the residential and commercial projects have been massively successful. Because of these factors, the amount has been raised. 

Here's the list of new rates as per Tricity.

Residential properties will cost at least Rs 24,600 per square meter, commercial property in sector plan to cost Rs 49,200, commercial properties in master plan to cost Rs 49,100 per square km.

The land for senior secondary schools, colleges, sports academies and universities will be alloted at a base price of Rs 14,280 per square metres.

Power station, post office, telephone exchange -- Rs 11,310; milk booths Rs 11,310, places of worship Rs 9670, hospitals Rs 21,650, corporate offices Rs 23,770, industrial land at Rs 13,542 and IT hubs for Rs 16,300 per sq meters.

