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Noida International Airport Inauguration Traffic advisory: Check key diversions, road closures; full detailed route plan, parking here

Ahead of inauguration of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, which is set to be held on Saturday, March 28, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police have rolled out an extensive traffic advisory. Check diversions, road closures and routes here.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Mar 28, 2026, 07:31 AM IST

Noida International Airport Inauguration Traffic advisory: Check key diversions, road closures; full detailed route plan, parking here
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Ahead of inauguration of the Noida International Airport in Jewar, which is set to be held on Saturday, March 28, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Traffic Police have rolled out an extensive traffic advisory. In the inauguration ceremony, PM Modi, several VVIPs and VIPs along with a large number of common people are expected to attend the event.

Key corridors closed from 7 AM to 11 PM

The movement of heavy, medium, and light goods vehicles on major corridors including the Noida–Greater Noida Expressway and the Yamuna Expressway, as well as roads surrounding the event venue is restricted from 7:00 AM to 11:00 PM. Only emergency vehicles such as ambulances and fire services will be allowed during this period.

Detailed Routes for vehicles coming for inauguration 

Vehicles from Meerut and Ghaziabad: Vehicles coming via the Eastern Peripheral Expressway should exit at Sirsa Toll and proceed through Sirsa roundabout, continuing onward to Dadha roundabout and then towards Supertech roundabout. From there, take a right turn and reach Nat Madaiya roundabout, then head towards Honda CL Chowk. Continue to Pushta T-point (ATS) and take a left turn, passing in front of Galgotias University and moving along the double service road. Take the Phlaida (Khupura) cut and reach Nagla Kanchan T-point, where you will take a left turn and proceed towards Dayanatpur. Entry will be through the temporary gate near Ranehra Police Chowki, located under the Dayanatpur interchange. Parking arrangements have been designated with Meerut-bound vehicles directed to P-7 and Ghaziabad-bound vehicles to P-6.

Vehicles from Mathura and Aligarh: Vehicles should take the Yamuna Expressway and cross the Jewar Toll, then exit at the Jewar cut and take a right turn. Proceed by passing through the Sabaota underpass and enter via Kishorpur Gate to reach the airport premises. Parking arrangements have been designated with vehicles coming from Mathura directed to P-05, while those from Aligarh should park at P-9 and P-11.

Vehicles from Hapur and Bulandshahr: Vehicles should take the Jewar–Khurja Road and turn right before reaching Thora village, then enter through Parohi Gate and proceed towards the Tata Beeching Plant. Parking arrangements have been designated with vehicles coming from Hapur directed to P-14, while those from Bulandshahr should park at P-13.

Routes for Gautam Buddh Nagar residents

VVIPs and VIPs:

  •  Entry via the dedicated interchange on Yamuna Expressway (32 km milestone)
  •  Vehicles to be parked at P-1, P-2, and P-3
  • Passengers will be transported to the venue via shuttle services

Media personnel:

  • Entry via Kishorpur Gate
  • Parking at P-8

Officials and staff:

  • Police, administrative officers, and staff will enter via Kishorpur Gate
  • Parking at P-10
  • Administrative buses will take the Dayanatpur route
  • Parking for buses at P-15


For those coming via Noida–Greater Noida Expressway : Vehicles coming from the Galgotias side should exit at Galgotias cut, take a U-turn at Expo Mart roundabout, and pass through the Expo Mart underpass to reach IFS Villa roundabout. From there, turn right and proceed to NSG roundabout, take a left turn towards Pushta T-point (ATS), and continue via Galgotias University along the double service road. Take the Phlaida cut, reach Nagla Kanchan, and proceed towards Dayanatpur to enter through the temporary gate near Ranehra Police Chowki, with parking designated at P-7.

From Greater Noida West and Surajpur; Those travelling from Greater Noida West and Surajpur should move via Pari Chowk, reach P-3 roundabout, proceed to Honda CL Chowk, take a right turn, and reach Pushta T-point. From there, take a left, pass Galgotias University, continue on the double service road, and take the Phlaida (Rabupura) cut to reach Nagla Kanchan, then proceed to Dayanatpur and enter through the temporary gate, parking at P-7.

From Dankaur, Ronija, Rabupura: Vehicles coming from Dankaur, Ronija, and Rabupura should take the Dankaur–Rabupura service road to Phlaida cut, turn left, reach Teerthali crossing, then take a right turn and pass under the Dayanatpur interchange. Continue via the canal road, cross Sivara culvert, and enter through the temporary gate, with parking at P-7

From Jewar town :Vehicles from Jewar town should pass through the Sabaota underpass and enter via Kishorpur Gate to reach the venue, where parking has been arranged at P-12, while two-wheelers and light vehicles can use parking at P-04.

Key Diversions

  • Commercial vehicles from Gopalgarh towards Jewar on Jewar–Tappal route will be diverted back toward Tappal → Palwal route.
  • Vehicles from Khurja towards Jewar will be diverted at Khurja itself.
  • Vehicles from Sikandrabad and Kakod will be diverted at Chachura canal bridge toward Khelari.
  • Vehicles from Agra side will be diverted back toward Agra before Jewar Toll via U-turn; they can use Aligarh–Tappal route.
  • Vehicles from Noida/Greater Noida going toward Agra via Yamuna Expressway will be diverted via Pari Chowk → Alpha Commercial → Metro Depot → 130m Road → Sirsa → Eastern Peripheral Expressway.
  • Vehicles from Meerut, Hapur, Ghaziabad heading toward Agra/Mathura/Lucknow via Yamuna Expressway will exit at Bil Akbarpur and use NH-91.
  • Vehicles from Palwal using Eastern Peripheral Expressway toward Noida/Greater Noida will not be allowed to exit at Sirsa Loop.
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