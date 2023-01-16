Search icon
Noida International Airport: Greater Noida's Jewar Airport opening date revealed, luxury hotel, metro to be built

Noida-Greater Noida Jewar Airport: The construction work for the air strip and control room is on.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 16, 2023, 08:50 PM IST

The Greater Noida Authority and the Uttar Pradesh government are the biggest stakeholders. (Representational)

The under-construction Noida International Airport will have many luxury features. The state-of-the-art facility will have multi-modal connectivity, including metro. A 220-room luxury hotel is being built near the airport along with a shopping mall. 60 acres of land has been set aside for commercial activities. The hotel and the mall will be built on this land.

According to reports, Roseate Hotels and Resorts has been chosen to construct the airport. The company was selected on the basis of competitive bidding process.

The construction work for the air strip and control room is on. The tentative date for the first flight off the airport is September 30, 2024.

Switzerland is helping India develop the airport. Yamuna International Private Limited, a fully owned company of Zurich airport, is developing the facility.

The country's envoy in India, Ralph Hekner, said this would be the second airport the company will develop. Before this, they developed the Bengaluru airport.

The authorities are also planning to construct a metro line from the Jewar airport till Greater Noida's Knowledge Park metro station. Then they will be constructing a line from Knowledge Park till New Delhi Railway Station. From this line, one can change the metro for the IGI Airport, Delhi.

The airport is being built near the Yamuna Expressway. The airport is being built by four partners -- The Noida Authority, the Greater Noida Authority, the Uttar Pradesh government, the Yamuna Expressway Authority.

The Greater Noida Authority and the Uttar Pradesh government are the biggest stakeholders of the upcoming airport. They own 37.5 percent each. This makes for 75 percent of the airport's ownership.

The airport is being built to release pressure on Delhi's IGI airport and cater to people from Uttar Pradesh.

The government is also planning several other infrastructure projects near the airport, including the Fintech City.

