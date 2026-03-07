Noida International airport gets DGCA nod, receives key licence, flight operations to begin soon, check details here

The aerodrome licence has been issued in accordance with civil aviation rules for domestic flights and cargo operations, said Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer of NIAL.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued the aerodrome licence to the Noida International Airport in Jewar, marking a significant milestone towards the commencement of flight operations. The development was confirmed by Rakesh Kumar Singh, the chief executive officer of Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) and the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said India's aviation sector is witnessing unprecedented expansion and transformation.

"DGCA has granted the Aerodrome License to YIAPL for the Noida International Airport (NIA) at Jewar in Gautam Budh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. Under the visionary leadership of Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi Ji, India's aviation sector is witnessing unprecedented expansion and transformation. The upcoming world-class airport in Jewar will strengthen connectivity for NCR and Western Uttar Pradesh, boost investment, tourism and employment, and further accelerate the journey of a New Uttar Pradesh contributing to a New India," CM said.

Aerodrome licence issued for domestic and cargo operations

The aerodrome licence has been issued in accordance with civil aviation rules for domestic flights and cargo operations, said Shailendra Bhatia, nodal officer of NIAL. According to Bhatia, the remaining deployment and operational arrangements at the airport are expected to be completed within the next 45 days, and the airport infrastructure is now fully ready.

Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer of Noida International Airport (NIA), expressed his enthusiasm about the development, saying, "Receiving the aerodrome license is a key milestone in our journey. It reflects the strong collaboration with our partners and the rigorous work undertaken to ensure readiness for commercial operations. We are committed to delivering a modern, efficient and passenger-centric airport that will serve as a catalyst for regional economic growth.

PM Modi to inaugrate airport

Officials said the airport will be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the future. The greenfield airport, being developed in a PPP model in Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar, is expected to become one of the largest airports in the country once fully operational. The first phase of the project, spread over 1,300 hectares with one runway and one terminal building, is slated to handle 1.2 crore passengers annually.

Regulatory approvals

The licence, issued under Rule 78 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937, certifies that the airport meets all regulatory requirements related to operational procedures, safety systems, infrastructure, navigation aids, and emergency response as mandated by DGCA's civil aviation Requirements. The development follows the recent approval from the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), which granted final security vetting for domestic passenger operations as well as domestic and international cargo operations.

Preparations for operations

The airport's Aerodrome Security Programme (ASP) is currently under review with the BCAS. Preparations under the airport's Operational Readiness Activation and Transition (ORAT) programme continue to ensure systems, processes, and personnel are fully prepared for a safe and seamless launch.

BJP MLA from Jewar, Dhirendra Singh, said the airport is not merely an infrastructure project but will be a major economic engine for western Uttar Pradesh, creating new opportunities for industry, trade, tourism, employment, and investment. "It will place Jewar prominently on the global economic map," he added.

A milestone in the airport's operational journey was achieved in December 2024, with the successful validation flight operated by IndiGo with an Airbus A320. The flight validated the airport's approach procedures, navigational aids, and air traffic control systems.

The airport said that all major infrastructure required for operations is now complete, and essential concessions have been awarded across mobility services, ground handling, in-flight catering, aviation fuel, cargo, retail, food and beverage, and the airport hotel. Communications and navigation systems have been commissioned by the Airports Authority of India.

Awaiting final approval

While the aerodrome licence confirms that NIA's airside infrastructure, flight operations processes and safety systems compliance, the start of commercial operations will be finalised after approval of the Aerodrome Security Programme by BCAS. The airport is expecting to receive this approval soon, following which airline schedules, ticket sales, and the formal inauguration will be announced closer to the launch of operations.

The airport said that IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express have confirmed operations, alongside ongoing discussions with other domestic and international carriers. Discussions with air cargo operators are at an advanced stage, with strong demand expected from the region.