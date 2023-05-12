Noida International Airport-Film City Pod Taxi to have 12 stations; tentative list and top speed

Noida Pod Taxi: The DPR has been studied by the evaluation committee for the PPP project. (Representational)

In UP's Greater Noida, the authorities have planned a pod taxi route. The route will be 14.6 kilometers long. This route will join the Noida International Airport with the Noida International Film City. A DPR has been sent to the government over this.

This pod taxi project will be the longest in the world. It will be constructed at a cost of Rs 810 crore.

Around 30000 people will be able to travel between Noida International Airport and Noida Film City.

The Yamuna Authority will operate around 945 pod taxis. Its project report has been prepared by Indian Port Rail and Ropeway Corporation Limited.

The DPR has been studied by the evaluation committee for the PPP project, reported Tricity. This will also connect the industrial area between the two places.

12 stations will be built. They will be: Sector 29, Handicraft Park, MSME Park, Apparel Park, Sector 32, Sector 33, Toy Park, Sector 21. The pod taxi will be started in two phases. In the first phase, 146 pod taxis will be bought. In the second phase, 799 pod taxis will be built. It will take two years to complete the project.

The maximum speed of the taxi will be 40 kilometer per hour. Total 22 people will be able to travel at a time.