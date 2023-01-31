Search icon
Noida International Airport, Faridabad to have direct connectivity via 4-lane road, travel time 45 minutes

Jewar Airport-Faridabad link: The KMP Expressway joins the Yamuna Expressway near Dankaur.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

Noida International Airport-Faridabad road: The road is expected to be completed by March 2024 (Representational)

The authorities are trying to provide direct connectivity between Noida International Airport and Delhi-NCR cities. In this regard, authorities have started the construction work for the broadening of the four-lane Mohana Marg. This road will later join the Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal Expressway.

The KMP Expressway joins the Yamuna Expressway near Dankaur. The Noida International Airport is just 10 minutes from this intersection.

The Yamuna river divides Greater Noida and Faridabad. Despite a small distance, in the absence of a functional bridge, it takes more than 2 hours to travel between the two cities. However, these cities will soon be connected at two points directly.

From Mohana Marg, commuters will be able to travel between the cities via KMP. They will also be able to travel via a new bridge whose approach roads are being built in both Faridabad and Greater Noida.

The length of the new road is 12 km. The entire road will be converted into a four-lane road. For this, Rs 63 crore have been earmarked.

The Mohana Road is fraught with traffic jams. The additional lanes will help the city get rid of the problem. The Haryana government will pay for the construction of the bridge. This road will provide benefits to industrialists.

The road is expected to be completed by March 2024.

This lane will improve connectivity of Chandawali, Sotai, Machhgar, Bukharpur, Dayalpur, Panhera, Panhera Khurd, Junhera, Atali, Maujpur, Mohana, Mothuka, Heerapur villages.

The travel time between Faridabad and Jewar Airport is expected to be 45 minutes.

