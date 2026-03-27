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Noida International Airport: Ahead of inauguration by PM Modi, a look at Delhi-NCR's new airport and its features

Phase I of Noida International Airport in Jewar is all set to be inaugurated on March 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The inauguration of the airport marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards becoming a global aviation hub. The airport, envisioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR), represents a major step in strengthening the country's airport infrastructure and enhancing regional and international connectivity. 

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Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Mar 27, 2026, 07:00 PM IST

Noida International Airport: Ahead of inauguration by PM Modi, a look at Delhi-NCR's new airport and its features
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Phase I of Noida International Airport in Jewar is all set to be inaugurated on March 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The inauguration of the airport marks a significant milestone in India's journey towards becoming a global aviation hub. The airport, envisioned as a major international gateway for the National Capital Region (NCR), represents a major step in strengthening the country's airport infrastructure and enhancing regional and international connectivity. 

Noida International Airport: A look at its features

Noida International Airport has been developed as the second international airport for the Delhi NCR region, complementing Indira Gandhi International Airport. Together, the two airports will function as an integrated aviation system, easing congestion, expanding passenger capacity, and positioning Delhi NCR among the leading global aviation hubs. It is crucial for people of Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR, as it will enhance connectivity and diversion of traffic from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi. 

Developed at a total investment of around Rs 11,200 crore under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the airport will initially have a passenger handling capacity of 12 million passengers per annum (MPPA), with scalability up to 70 MPPA upon full development. 

It features a 3,900-meter runway capable of handling wide-body aircraft, along with modern navigation systems including Instrument Landing System (ILS) and advanced airfield lighting to support efficient, all-weather, round-the-clock operations. The airport also incorporates a robust cargo ecosystem, including a Multi-Modal Cargo Hub, featuring an Integrated Cargo Terminal and logistics zones. The cargo facility is designed to handle over 2.5 lakh metric tonnes annually, expandable to around 18 lakh metric tonnes, and includes a dedicated 40-acre Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) facility.

Designed as a sustainable and future-ready infrastructure project, Noida International Airport aims to operate as a net-zero emissions facility, integrating energy-efficient systems and environmentally responsible practices. Its architectural design draws inspiration from Indian heritage, incorporating elements reminiscent of traditional ghats and havelis, thereby blending cultural aesthetics with modern infrastructure.  Strategically located along the Yamuna Expressway, Noida International Airport is planned as a multi-modal transport hub with seamless integration across road, rail, metro, and regional transit systems, ensuring efficient connectivity for passengers and cargo.

PM to inaugurate the NIA tomorrow

Ahead of the inauguration, PM Modi said, "Tomorrow, 28th March, is a day of immense importance for the people of Uttar Pradesh and the NCR. Phase I of Noida International Airport will be inaugurated. This will boost commerce and connectivity. It will ease congestion at the IGI Airport in Delhi," he said.

"The Noida airport is among the key greenfield projects in our nation. In addition to passenger services, it will have a robust cargo ecosystem, thus boosting the logistics sector," he added. PM Modi will undertake a walkthrough of the Terminal Building of Noida International Airport at Jewar, Gautam Buddha Nagar. Thereafter, at around 12 noon, the Prime Minister will inaugurate Phase I of Noida International Airport and address a public gathering on the occasion.

(With ANI inputs)

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