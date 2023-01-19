Noida International Airport news: Delhi-NCR's biggest picnic spot planned near Jewar

Noida International Airport: The Fintech city is also being built near the Noida International Airport and film city. (Representational)

Noida International Airport is expected to become operational in September, 2024. The authorities are pouring in resources to complete the project before the deadline. The Noida International Airport will be situated at Jewar near Greater Noida. The authorities have planned a Fintech City near the Jewar airport. They are now also planning Delhi-NCR's biggest picnic spot.

The Yamuna Authority has issued a no-objection certificate to make the picnic spot at the Dhanauri Wetlands. The wetlands are known for their wildlife. Many bird watchers flock to the area. These wetlands will be developed in a 66.54 hectare area. If you add the buffer zone, it will sprawl around 112.89 hectares.

The Dhanauri village is located just a few km from the Noida International Airport. This village is situated in a land depression where water keeps accumulating.

Inside the wetlands, cranes, Siberian migratory birds and other aquatic animals live on the lake.

Those who want to take a flight from the Noida International Airport can also relax at the park. This can also be used as a picnic spot by people of Delhi-NCR, reported Tricity.

The Fintech city is also being built near the Noida International Airport and film city. Around 700 acres of land has been reserved for this purpose.

The Fintech city will have a stock exchange, insurance companies, corporate companies, R-and-D facilities, shopping centres, e-payment platforms, digital money company and even SEBI and RBI's officers. It will also have five-star hotels, commercial complexes etc.

The Noida International Airport will be the country's most advanced airport with the most runways and state-of-the-art facility. It will have a modal transportation system. The authorities are also trying to construct a metro connectivity between Jewar and IGI airports.