Noida: Insolvency proceedings against Ajnara begins

Noida, Ajnara news: Manish Kumar Gupta, who had booked a house in Ajnara's Ambrosia, and 113 other buyers moved the court against the builder.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 09:53 AM IST

Court (Representational)

The National Company Law Tribunal on Tuesday began the insolvency proceedings against NCR's Ajnara builders. The tribunal has appointed an insolvency resolution professional to assist with the process. From now, the builder won't be able to take important decisions without the IRP's nod.

Meanwhile, Ajnara builders' owner Pramod Gupta Ajnara has told Hindustan he would move the appellate court NCLAT against the order.

Manish Kumar Gupta, who had booked a house in Ajnara's Ambrosia, and 113 other buyers moved the court against the builder.

These people had given the company Rs 50, 48,000 for buying the flats. They were supposed to get their houses within 3 years but they are yet to get possession.

Now the court has appointed IRP Amarpal, to initiate the proceedings. Owners say it is a massive win for these people.

Ajnara had 1,42.967 square meters of land in Sector 118. Under the builder-buyer contract, the builder was to deliver the flat within three years. For that, they had already taken over Rs 50 crore as advance payment. However, it couldn't deliver the project on time.

