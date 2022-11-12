Search icon
Noida imposes Rs 10,000 fine for pet dog attacks; details

In the event that a dog or cat is not registered by January 31, 2023, a penalty will be imposed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 11:22 PM IST

Representational Image

In response to the pet dog epidemic in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, the Noida Authority has made several significant choices. There have been many instances in Noida, which is located close to Delhi, in which pets have attacked people without provocation, including children. A fee of Rs 2,000 will be assessed for the illegal possession of a dog in the city, and a fine of Rs 10,000 will be levied in the event that a dog causes physical harm to a person. The CEO has authorised the release of this Noida Authority material.

His tweets from late Saturday night indicate that the Noida Authority's 207th board meeting today resulted in decisions addressing the authority's policy formulation for stray/pet dogs/pet cats. The Noida administration has crafted this policy in accordance with the recommendations of the Animal Welfare Board of India.

He said that until January 31, 2023, pet dogs and cats must be registered. For those who fail to register, a monetary penalty will be levied. Dogs kept as pets must now be sterilised and given anti-rabies vaccinations. As of 01 Mar 2023, if you break the rules, you'll have to pay a monthly fee of Rs. 2,000.

In addition, they were told to look for feeding locations outside, where they could get food and water. The AOA will handle RWA/RWA operations internally. The pastoralist must pick up after the dog if the animal fouls a public area.

The following tweet on his behalf explained that pet dog owners face a monetary penalty of Rs 10,000 thousand (as of 01.03.2023) should their animal do harm to another person or animal, and that the cost of medical care for the wounded party falls on the owner.

