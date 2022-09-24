Noida: Home buyers being scammed, sold illegal land; here's what officials say

Numerous buyers of land or plots in Noida's Bisrakh police station neighbourhood have fallen prey to the scam. Construction is not permitted in the area, as per the NGT directive. Even after that, people continue to build homes, which the Greater Noida Authority then demolishes.

You will need to invest millions if you want to purchase a piece of real estate in the midst of Noida, Uttar Pradesh. While certain lands in Noida's Bisrakh police station neighbourhood are being sold to people at incredibly low prices. Be cautious if you are considering purchasing land from them at a discount as well. In fact, by acquiring land there, many people have fallen prey to fraud.

Let's find out what the issue is:

The submerged area is the name given to the land along the Hindon River's banks. Construction is not permitted in this area, as per the NGT directive. Despite this, fraud has affected thousands of people. Although no one knows how the construction is taking place in the flooded area, people purchase land by amassing lifelong deposits and selling ornaments, the Greater Noida Authority. How are homes getting built? Furthermore, how's the registry being approved?

Find out the Greater Noida Authority's response:

Deepchand, ACEO of Greater Noida Authority, claims that they have posted a board throughout the submergence area regarding this entire issue. The board clearly states that it is unlawful to erect structures on this site. Act in accordance with the NGT's directive here.