Noida-Greater Noida underpass to be completed by December end, residents of Sector 135, Sector 136 to benefit

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 12:29 PM IST

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway news: The underpass will ease a major chunk of traffic between Greater Noida and Noida (File)

There is good news for the residents of Noida and Greater Noida. According to reports, the underpass along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway is likely to be completed before the end of December. The tentative date for the completion of the underpass was last December. The project is a year late.

The underpass is 10.3 kilometers long. It was started in June 2022 amid the coronavirus pandemic, near Sector 142. The deadline for the project was December, 2021. However, due to the pandemic and some other factors, the construction project is running behind.

Due to the delay, the operational cost of the project has increased from Rs 43.2 crore to Rs 46.9 crore. According to the reports, 90 percent of the work of the project has been completed.

The project is being built using Pushing Technique. This has minimal impact on the oncoming traffic.

They are also using a new technique to provide strength to the road.

The underpass will ease a major chunk of traffic between Greater Noida and Noida. 

The residents of Sectors 135, 136, 137, 141, 142, 167 and 168 as well as Wajidpur, Mangrauli Chhaprauli, Garhi Shahdara will get better connectivity.

Wordle 548 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 19
