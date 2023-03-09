Noida, Greater Noida traffic police slap hefty challans on Holi, here's the highest fine amount

About 1000 vehicles received a hefty number of traffic tickets during the festive season of colours in Delhi-NCR. About 1,100 vehicle owners, including those of cars and two-wheelers, were charged by police on Holi for breaking a number of traffic laws in Noida and Greater Noida, according to police authorities.

Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of traffic police, stated that some 30 vehicles were stopped, and the drivers of at least five of them were fined heavily for "stunts" and carelessness like having passengers hang out of windows. Over 475 traffic police officers, including inspectors, sub-inspectors, and constables, were on duty across Gautam Buddh Nagar on Wednesday to keep an eye out for regulation violators, the officer said.

Various traffic violations for which traffic challans imposed

650 challans were imposed for riding a two-wheeler without a headgear, 265 for riding three at once, 75 for driving under the influence and 25 for driving on the wrong side of the road. Additionally, 25 car owners were fined for placing black films on their window frames. According to a traffic police officer, 25 more vehicle owners were fined for being unable to present their documentation.

The Motor Vehicles Act was broken in a number of ways during the day, leading to the seizure of thirty automobiles. These included five automobiles that were doing stunts and whose drivers and passengers were discovered engaging in risky behaviour, such as hanging from moving cars' windows. They received challans ranging from Rs 17,000 to Rs 33,500, according to Yadav.

What was the highest fine amount charged?

The owner of an SUV in Sector 104 with a police emblem on the back and two people hanging out of the windows while the car was driving on the road was given the maximum fine, worth Rs 33,500, according to traffic police authorities.

(With inputs from PTI)