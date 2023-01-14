Search icon
Noida, Greater Noida to have direct connectivity with Ghaziabad-Meerut rapid rail, Sectors 62, 51, Gaur Chowk to benefit

Noida-Greater Noida: The authorities have finalised 17 routes on which 114 buses will be operated.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 12:26 PM IST

Noida-Greater Noida news: These buses will be of the Euro 6 category and would be CNG fueled. (Representational)

The people of Noida and Greater Noida will have direct connectivity with the high speed Ghaziabad-Meerut rapid rail corridor from Sahibabad, Ghaziabad and Guldar station. 

The authorities have finalised 17 routes on which 114 buses will be operated. These routes include areas like Gaur Chowk, Sector 62-62 and Sector 51-52. The decision has been taken to facilitate smooth movement from the rapid rail stations.

These buses will be of the Euro 6 category and would be CNG fuelled. Each bus would be able to carry 20 passengers. To begin with, applications will be invited for three routes. Both private and roadways buses can be used for this purpose. Special permits will be issued for these roads.

Here are the routes: Sahibabad to Loni, Shalimar Garden, Sahibabad railway station; Hindon Airport, Shalimar Garden, Sahibabad Railway Station; Loni, Mohan Nagar; Hindon Airport, Mohan Nagar; Noida Sector 62, CISF, Indirapuram, Vasundhara; Noida Sector 62, Aditya Mall, Indirapuram, Vasudhara; UP Gate, Dabur Chowk, Vaishali, Sahibabbad; UP Gate, Abhay Khan, Gyan Khand, Atal Chowk, Vasundhara; Kaushambi, bus station, Sahibabad Industrial area. 

All these buses will be CNG as diesel buses have been banned inside these cities to curb pollution. 

