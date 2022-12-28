Search icon
Noida, Greater Noida: No physical classes up to Class 8 in all schools till January 1 in view of cold wave

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 28, 2022, 09:50 PM IST

Noida: As the cold wave continues to batter North India, there will be no physical classes up to Class 8 in all schools till January 1 across Noida and Greater Noida. The order has been issued by District Magistrate Gautam Buddh Nagar Suhas L Yathiraj, said District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) Dharmveer Singh.

"According to the order, classes up to 8 will not be conducted physically in all the schools of all boards till 1 January 2023. All the principals should ensure compliance of the order," Singh said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has around 1,800 schools including higher education centres, spread across Noida and Greater Noida, as on date, the officer said.

Earlier, the Gautam Budh Nagar district administration had changed the timings of all board schools from class 1 to 12 in the district. From December 22, schools of UP Board, CBSE, and ICSE along with other boards have to open from 9 am.

