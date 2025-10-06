Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Noida-Greater Noida Residents ALERT: City to face severe water crisis ahead of Diwali, Ganga water supply to remain suspended for 30 days due to...

During the festivals, the demand for water will be high, and the Noida Authority may struggle to meet the demand. Read here to find why this water crisis has surfaced ahead of the festival.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 06, 2025, 12:55 PM IST

Noida-Greater Noida Residents ALERT: City to face severe water crisis ahead of Diwali, Ganga water supply to remain suspended for 30 days due to...
Representational image
The festive season is about to bring a sense of joy and celebration to the city of Noida, but for its residents, there's a looming crisis that threatens to dampen the spirits. The city's water supply, which is already a concern, is set to be disrupted for a month due to the annual cleaning of the Ganga canal. This disruption will affect over 12 lakh people, who will have to rely on alternative sources of water to get through the festive period.

Water shortage in Noida and Greater Noida

Noida receives 240 MLD of Ganga water from the Siddharth Vihar and Pratap Vihar water treatment plants, which caters to the needs of over 12 lakh people. However, with the Ganga canal's cleaning schedule coinciding with the Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals, the city's water supply will be severely impacted. The Noida Authority has claimed that it will maintain water supply through 10 Ranney wells and 300 tubewells, but residents are skeptical about the quality and quantity of water they will receive.

Impact on residents 

The water shortage will be felt across the city, with residents in older sectors like 12, 19, 105 and 22 already facing disruptions. The Total Dissolved Solids (TDS) levels in the water supplied through borewells and Ranney wells are over 1000, which is a cause for concern. The high TDS levels can lead to skin diseases, stomach ailments, and dehydration, especially for children and the elderly. During the festivals, the demand for water will be high, and the Noida Authority may struggle to meet the demand.

Lack of planning ahead of the festival

The Noida Authority has been criticised for not having a long-term plan to address the recurring water shortages during festivals. Despite knowing that the Ganga canal's cleaning schedule coincides with the festivals every year, the authority has not taken any concrete steps to mitigate the impact. The proposal to expand the reservoir storage capacity, enforce rainwater harvesting, and lay an alternative pipeline from Meerut has not been implemented.

Noida authority's response

The Irrigation Department conducts regular cleaning of the Ganga canal to remove silt, a process that takes place at a predetermined schedule. To mitigate any water shortage, the Noida Authority has made alternative arrangements, utilising tubewells to supply water to the city. According to R.P. Singh, General Manager of Water at Noida Authority, "There will be no shortage of water in the city." He further added, "TDS ko kam rakhne ke liye ko milaya ja raha hai." The authority 'claims that it has made arrangements to supply water through tubewells and is taking steps to keep the TDS levels under control.

The use of groundwater to supplement the city's water supply is a concern, as it can lead to a depletion of the groundwater table. Moreover, the Noida Authority's actions may be in violation of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) rules, which prohibit the extraction of groundwater without permission. The city's residents hope that the Noida Authority will be able to manage the water supply effectively and ensure that the festive season passes without any major disruptions

