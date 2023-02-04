Noida, Greater Noida news: Follow these rules to prevent your old car from being seized by cops

The new vigilant services of the Noida and Greater Noida Police are resulting in several old cars with several violations being seized by the cops recently in view of the new rules implemented in the Uttar Pradesh cities recently.

According to media reports, the Noida Police has started seizing vehicles that have been sold more than once. The cops are verifying the ownership of all such cars in the Noida and Greater Noida area after an unfortunate hit-and-run incident.

Noida Police is going around town checking the registration details of all such vehicles which have been sold more than once. It is advised that if you own such a car, you update your registration and ownership details as soon as possible.

As per media reports, Gautam Buddh Nagar Commissioner of Police Laxmi Singh said that if registration details of such pre-owned vehicles are not updated, it could lead to police seizing the car. However, following some rules can help you prevent your car from getting seized.

If you own an old vehicle in Noida and want to get it re-registered after a set period of time, here is how you can do so –

Visit your nearest RTO office in Noida or Greater Noida.

Check out the list of necessary documents required for re-registration and carry them to the RTO office.

Get a NOC issued from the RTO so that your vehicle is re-registered in due time.

Make sure that you have one ID with you, along with the details of the previous owner of the car.

After necessary verification, the applicant is given a token of receipt for the period till he receives the RC.

The Vehicle Registration Certificate is issued to the applicant within one month.

The Noida Police is not just seizing cars that are old and have been sold multiple times, but also cars that have a lot of pending fines due to traffic violations. It is advised that if you have any pending traffic fines, you clear them as soon as possible.

