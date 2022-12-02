Noida-Greater Noida mini expressway will run 25 km, find out which sectors will benefit

Representational Image

There will soon be a brand new six-lane highway built between Noida and Greater Noida. Road construction will begin in Sector 94 and extend to the bund between the Yamuna and the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad Expressway at or near Sector 168. This is where a loop onto the highway will be built. In addition, the route from Hindon to LG Chowk in Greater Noida would be linked to the highway through a new interchange. The road's projected length is about 25 kilometres. There will likely be a 400 billion rupee price tag for its construction.

Noida Authority's engineering division has begun working on a plan for this route. Additional permission from the authorities will be sought. With this new road in place, drivers arriving from Kalindi Kunj on the Delhi side would have quick and easy access to Sector-168. From now on, transportation towards Ghaziabad will include a direct connection to the FNG.

Also, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway will be within your reach. This route may be constructed by enlarging the existing road leading to the expressway, since the two roads are already connected.

These parts of Noida South stand to gain the most from the construction of this route, as do many others in the Noida South region. This would be a huge boon to the residents of several new Greater Noida neighborhoods, such as the ones located in Sectors 128, 135, 150, 151, 168, Chhaprauli, Mangroli, Yakutpur, Jhatta, Badli, Safipur, Nangla, Nangli, Nangli Sakpur, and Momnathal. Sectors 150 and 151 are now the sites of construction for housing societies by Ace Group, ATS, Tata Housing, and many more developers.

We want to add two more lanes to this new route. It will be constructed beside the Yamuna River, between the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the city of Noida. The traffic on the expressway will be lessened as a result of this new route. Noida's Yamuna-side districts and villages, on the other hand, would benefit from an improved transportation corridor. Right now, the Noida Expressway is the sole lifeline for tens of thousands of people. It won't be necessary to rely on them forever.