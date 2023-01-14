Search icon
Greater Noida-New Delhi station transit in 1 hour via Noida Metro's Knowledge Park line, top speed to be...

Greater Noida Knowledge Park Metro: This line will be part of the broader plan to connect Noida International Airport with the IGI Airport.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 14, 2023, 01:08 PM IST

Noida-Greater Noida Metro news: The distance between New Delhi Airport and Jewar Airport is 72 km. (File)

The people of Noida, Greater Noida will be able to travel from the Noida International Airport, Jewar, to New Delhi Railway Station in just one hour via the proposed NDLS-Knowledge Park line. The maximum speed of the trains on this line will be a whopping 120 km per hour. For this, DMRC and Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority have signed an MoU. 

According to reports, the proposed line will have six stations which will have to be constructed. It is part of the authorities' plan to make the Noida International Airport accessible and improve its connectivity. The track between Knowledge Park 2 and Jewar will be 38 kms long. By March 31, DMRC will hand over the DPR to the Yamuna Authority which will take further decisions.

This line will be part of the broader plan to connect Noida International Airport with the IGI Airport. The new line will meet the Delhi Railway Station Metro hub from where the IGI metro starts. Via this line, both the airports will be joined. 

Initially, DMRC's report had recommended more stations but now the number has been pegged at 6.

Over the next two years, the authorities will have laid down the line between Jewar Airport and Yamuna Authority. They will also construct six railway stations between New Delhi and Knowledge Park.

Between Jewar and Knowledge Park, there will be another six stations. 

The distance between New Delhi Airport and Jewar Airport is 72 km.

