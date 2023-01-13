Noida-Greater Noida Metro card minimum balance rule changed, entry banned if...

Noida news: As of now, on NMRC, more than 45,000 people travel via the metro trains daily. (File)

The Noida-Greater Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has tweaked the minimum balance required in the metro card to gain entry into the station. The decision has been taken keeping in view overcrowding inside metro stations.

NMRC oversees planning, management and construction of Noida and Greater Noida's metro network, which is growing by leaps and bounds. The company is planning to enhance the Noida Metro and Greater Noida Metro's reach by building new lines between Noida and Greater Noida and between Sector 142 and Botanical Garden.

As of now, on NMRC, more than 45,000 people travel via the metro trains daily. Because of the massive footfall, crowd management inside the stations has become a hassle for security agencies. To solve this problem, they have increased the value of minimum balance required to gain entry inside railway stations.

As of now, Rs 10 balance was needed in the metro card to gain entry into any station in Noida and Greater Noida. However, if a person wants to travel beyond two stations, she would have to get the card recharge in order to come out of the station. This causes overcrowding.

However, now, at least Rs 50 will be needed to gain entry into any station.

NMRC will apprise the masses through announcements inside the metro stations.