Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad get Airtel 5G, speed 30 times 4G speeds: Check full list of areas

Airtel in Noida, Greater Noida: Nidhi Lauria said in a statement that these cities will enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times the 4G internet speeds.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 18, 2023, 08:09 PM IST

Noida, Greater Noida news: Airtel 5G will also be available in Noida Extension, Republic Crossing, Pari Chowk and Nalanda Chowk.

Bharti Airtel, one of India's leading telecom companies, has launched 5G Plus services in Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad. Delhi and Gurgaon already have an Airtel 5G network. Airtel said it will levy no extra cost for 5G internet as of now till the services have widespread reach. India's 5G connectivity programme is currently in a nascent stage. Three companies -- Airtel, Vodafone-Idea and Reliance Jio -- are rolling out phase-wise 5G Internet. 

Airtel CEO Nidhi Lauria said in a statement that these cities will enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times the 4G internet speeds. She said Airtel wanted to provide its customers high-speed access to video streaming, gaming, chatting and social media experience. 

Airtel 5G areas in Noida:  2, 4, 10, 11, 14, 19, 16, 17, 18, 22, 30, 34, 40, 44, 45, 47, 49, 57, 62, 82, 83, 93, 99, 102,135,145.

Airtel 5G in Greater Noida: Zeta, Delta, Omicron, Omax Wonder Mall, Udyog Vihar, Kulesra, Dadri.

Airtel 5G will also be available in Noida Extension, Republic Crossing, Pari Chowk and Nalanda Chowk. 

Airtel 5G in Ghaziabad: Indirapuram, Gaur City, Loni, Vijay Nagar, Shastri Nagar, Dasna, Shubhash Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Amrit Nagar, Gokulpur East and Kaushambi. 

Airtel 5G in Faridabad: Jawahar Colony, Ballabhgarh, NIT, Rajeev Colony, Sanjay Colony, Sainik Colony, Dabua Colony, Bharat Colony, Greenfields, Shiv Colony, Agwanpur, Ahirwana Chowk, Sector 2, 14, 16, 17, 21D, 24, 41, 42, 55, 59, 62, 70, 77, 78, 80, 81, 84, IP Colony, Ajronda, Alfalah University, Omax World Street and Smilepur.

With inputs from ANI

