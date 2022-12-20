Search icon
Noida-Greater Noida Expressway speed limit reduced amid foggy conditions, check details

Noida-Greater Noida expressway news: Earlier, the speed limit was lowered to 85 kmph due to prevent accident due to low visibility.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 09:35 PM IST

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway speed limit reduced amid foggy conditions (file photo)

Speed limit on Noida-Greater Noida expressway: Amid reduced visibility due to increasing fog these days in Delhi-NCR, the upper speed limit on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has been fixed at 75 km per hour from 100 km per hour, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken during a joint meeting of Noida Traffic Police, Noida Authority's Traffic Cell. The nearly 25-km long six-lane high speed expressway connects Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district, adjoining Delhi, and sees thousands of vehicles daily. 

Speed limit on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway

According to the statement, the upper speed limit on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway has been capped at 75 km per hour while it has been fixed at 65 km per hour on key roads like MP1, MP2, MP 3, DSC, 75-metre wide.

The upper speed of vehicles has also been capped at 65 km per hour on some other routes in Noida, and motorists violating the speed limit order will face legal action or penalty or both, according to an official statement.

In view of extreme cold and fog at present, the officials have decided to fix the speed limit for the safety of public and to control accidents, the statement mentioned.

"It was also decided in the meeting that action will be taken against the drivers who violate the speed limit as per rules and challans will also be imposed on them. The Noida Traffic Cell was directed to install warning/indicator boards to this effect on all main roads. Challans and other punitive action will be taken by the traffic police," it added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on Monday instructed departments concerned across Uttar Pradesh to take appropriate measures to check incidents of road crashes and casualties caused in it during winters especially because of fog conditions.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

