Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Knowledge Park in 3 minutes via road link, Ritu Maheshwari approves proposal

Noida-Greater Noida news:

To improve connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida, CEO Ritu Maheshwari has approved a proposal to build a link road between Knowledge Park and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. After this road is constructed, the traffic on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Surajpur-Kasna road and Dadri-Surajpur-Chalera way is expected to ease. The cost of this link road will be borne by the two authorities.

The road will be built to decrease the distance between Noida and Greater Noida. The link road will be built between LG gole chakkar and Noida Sector 146. A 210-metre-long bridge will also be constructed on the Hindon river. Around 460-meter-long approach roads will also be constructed. CEO Ritu Maheshwari has given approval in principle.

The width of the bridge will be 40.43 metres. After this bridge and approach roads are constructed, Knowledge Park will get connected with the Expressway.

The Noida Authority will acquire land for this purpose. The elevated approach road will be constructed over the 45-meter-road. Two loops were also planned. However, now, the plan has been changed.

With the use of a link road, those travelling from LG roundabout will be able to reach the expressway in just 3 minutes. As of now, from Knowledge Park, commuters have to travel another 15 kilometers to get on the Expressway.