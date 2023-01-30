Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Knowledge Park in 3 minutes via road link, Ritu Maheshwari approves proposal

Greater Noida news: The Noida Authority will acquire land for this purpose.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 30, 2023, 01:14 PM IST

Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Knowledge Park in 3 minutes via road link, Ritu Maheshwari approves proposal
Noida-Greater Noida news: The width of the bridge will be 40.43 metres. (Representational)

To improve connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida, CEO Ritu Maheshwari has approved a proposal to build a link road between Knowledge Park and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. After this road is constructed, the traffic on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Surajpur-Kasna road and Dadri-Surajpur-Chalera way is expected to ease. The cost of this link road will be borne by the two authorities.

The road will be built to decrease the distance between Noida and Greater Noida. The link road will be built between LG gole chakkar and Noida Sector 146. A 210-metre-long bridge will also be constructed on the Hindon river. Around 460-meter-long approach roads will also be constructed. CEO Ritu Maheshwari has given approval in principle.

The width of the bridge will be 40.43 metres. After this bridge and approach roads are constructed, Knowledge Park will get connected with the Expressway.

The Noida Authority will acquire land for this purpose. The elevated approach road will be constructed over the 45-meter-road. Two loops were also planned. However, now, the plan has been changed.

With the use of a link road, those travelling from LG roundabout will be able to reach the expressway in just 3 minutes. As of now, from Knowledge Park, commuters have to travel another 15 kilometers to get on the Expressway.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Seductive dance with Ianaya Sultana to Anshu Reddy's feet licking: 5 times RGV proved why he 'hate to be loved'
From golden swimsuit to yellow monokini: Here's the prices of Deepika Padukone's stunning bikinis from Pathaan
Viral Photos of the Day: Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh, Pooja Hegde promote Cirkus
Hyundai Ioniq 5, the most expensive Hyundai in India, launched at Auto Expo 2023 by Shah Rukh Khan
XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul sets internet on fire with her sensational hot reels
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Noida news: 1,19,000 cars to be seized from Feb 1; beware if your car number starts with...
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.