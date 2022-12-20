Noida-Greater Noida, Delhi-Ghaziabad travellers to benefit with Signature bridge at Greater Noida West's Parthala Chowk

Gaur City, Greater Noida West: The suspension bridge will be 154 meters long. (File)

The residents of central Noida and Greater Noida West will be relieved of having to spend several hours in traffic during peak hours as the under construction bridge at Parthala Chowk will be completed within the next three months. As of now, residents of central Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida West are forced to negotiate start-stop traffic due to diversions. The bridge has been under construction since last year, majorly inconveniencing office-goers.

The bridge will be a suspension-type bridge. It will look like Delhi's Signature bridge, and it will be built before March 31, 2023. The construction has been speeded up.

Nearly 75 percent of the work on the bridge has been completed. The remaining work will be completed in the next three months.

It will be a picturesque bridge like Delhi's Signature Bridge.

The suspension bridge will be 154 meters long.

The ramp from the Greater Noida side will be 207 meters long.

The length of the ramp from the Noida side will be 287 meters long.

The residents of Noida Sectors 51, 52, 61, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79, 121 and 122 will be benefitted.

People of Delhi and Ghaziabad will be greatly benefitted.