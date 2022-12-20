Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Noida-Greater Noida, Delhi-Ghaziabad travellers to benefit with Signature bridge at Greater Noida West's Parthala Chowk

Greater Noida West: Nearly 75 percent of the work on the bridge has been completed.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 20, 2022, 03:07 PM IST

Noida-Greater Noida, Delhi-Ghaziabad travellers to benefit with Signature bridge at Greater Noida West's Parthala Chowk
Gaur City, Greater Noida West: The suspension bridge will be 154 meters long. (File)

The residents of central Noida and Greater Noida West will be relieved of having to spend several hours in traffic during peak hours as the under construction bridge at Parthala Chowk will be completed within the next three months. As of now, residents of central Noida, Ghaziabad and Greater Noida West are forced to negotiate start-stop traffic due to diversions. The bridge has been under construction since last year, majorly inconveniencing office-goers. 

The bridge will be a suspension-type bridge. It will look like Delhi's Signature bridge, and it will be built before March 31, 2023. The construction has been speeded up. 

Nearly 75 percent of the work on the bridge has been completed. The remaining work will be completed in the next three months. 

It will be a picturesque bridge like Delhi's Signature Bridge.

The suspension bridge will be 154 meters long. 

The ramp from the Greater Noida side will be 207 meters long. 

The length of the ramp from the Noida side will be 287 meters long. 

The residents of Noida Sectors 51, 52, 61, 70, 71, 72, 73, 74, 75, 76, 77, 78, 79, 121 and 122 will be benefitted.

People of Delhi and Ghaziabad will be greatly benefitted.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
5 jaw dropping looks of Rashmika Mandanna
Viral Photos of the Day: Sonakshi Sinha-Huma Qureshi promote Double XL, Sidharth Malhotra attends Thank God premiere
1899, Elite, GodFather, Dhokha Round D Corner, Kumari: Most trending OTT releases on Netflix
Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan attacked; Scenes of chaos from Wazirabad emerge, see pics
Home remedies for dandruff in winters, check out these useful tips
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 549 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 20
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.