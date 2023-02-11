Noida-Greater Noida bus ticket prices increased, check prices for Noida-Lucknow, Noida-Agra, Noida-Mathura routes

After the increase, from Noida and Greater Noida, the fares will be charged at the rate of Rs 1.30 per kilometre. (Courtesy: Pixabay)

The Uttar Pradesh Roadways has increased its fares all across the state. Last week, the state transport authority had approved an increase in the prices of bus fares by 25 paise per kilometer. That decision has now been implemented. The revised rates were applied last Monday. Commuters have been paying as per the updated rate list. New rate list has been updated in the automatic ticket vending machine as well.

The new ticket prices have been updated for Noida, Greater Noida travel also. The Noida-Lucknow prices have also been raised. The autorickshaw fares have also been increased by Rs 3.85 per kilometre.

After the increase, from Noida and Greater Noida, the fares will be charged at the rate of Rs 1.30 per kilometre. In Janrath, the ticket prices will be 193 paise per km. AC sleeper buses will exact fares at the rate of 258.78 paise per kilometer. Volvo and Scania passengers will have to pay 286.14 paise per km.

Here's the rate list for ticket prices from Noida to Lucknow, Noida to Meerut, Noida to Agra, Noida to Greater Noida etc.

Lucknow: Rs 547 for normal bus, Rs 692 for Janrath and Rs 829 for Volvo. Meerut: Rs 78, 102, 122

Bulandshahr Rs 79, Rs 94, Rs 114

Agra: 219 285 340

Bareilly: 267 350 416

Kotdwar: 225 259 313

Greno: 30 29 39

Garhmukteshwar: 85 118 146

Mathura: 141 153 189

Aligarh: 120 131 162