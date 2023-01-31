Search icon
Noida, Greater Noida Authority launches scheme for 15 plots for data centres

Applications are being accepted for 5 plots in Sec154 and 164 from Noida Authority, and GNIDA is offering 10 plots in Knowledge Park V and Tech Zone.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 31, 2023, 02:28 PM IST

The allocation of 15 plots for data centres in the twin cities has been the subject of separate programmes sponsored by the Noida Authority and the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA).

The Noida Authority would give five plots in two sectors, and the GNIDA has proposed a plan to distribute ten plots for data centres with an investment goal of more than Rs 30,000 crore. Employment opportunities for 10,000 individuals are also expected. 

Online applications for both schemes are available and the last date for registration for e-auction with the Noida Authority is February 8 and February 20 for Greater Noida.

Greater Noida:
While several multinational corporations are planning to invest in Greater Noida, the Hiranandani Group's Knowledge Park V is home to the nation's largest data centre. Ritu Maheshwari, CEO of the Greater Noida Authority, had given instructions to bring the data centre plots plan in light of this.

The institutional department has started the programme of 10 plots for data centres at the CEO's request. In Sector Techzone, there are five plots, while Knowledge Park V has five plots. These plots have an area ranging from 8,080 square metres to 1,075,000 square metres.

Allotment of plots will be done through e-auction. For any query, the Greater Noida Authority's website has posted the brochure with all the program's contents (www.greaternoidaauthority.in).

Noida:
Noida Authority’s plots are located in Sectors 154 and 164. The five plots are eligible for construction of a data centre, according to a Noida Authority official, reported Money Control.

These data centre plots are 9,800, 10,000, 17,000, and 18,000 square metres (sqm) in size. In Noida, two of these land parcels are in sector 154 and three are in sector 164. 

