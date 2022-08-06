Search icon
Who is Shrikant Tyagi, an alleged BJP leader who abused a woman in Noida's Grand Omaxe society?

Noida Grand Omaxe Viral Video: The woman claimed that the man threatened her with dire consequences

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

Noida viral video.

A shocking video has gone viral showing a man threatening a woman in Noida's Grand Omaxe society. Media reports said the man, identified as Shrikant Tyagi, is a BJP functionary -- a claim denied by the party. BJP MP and BJP Kisan Morcha chief Rajkumar Chahar said in a tweet in Hindi that the man isn't an executive member of the BJP farmers' body and demanded that he be punished according to the law. 

Tyagi's Twitter bio, however, said otherwise. According to his bio, Tyagi is a National Executive Member, Bharatiya Janata Party (Kisaan Morcha) National Co-Coordinator, Yuva Kisaan Samiti Bharatiya Janata Party, (Kisaan Morcha). The police have booked the man for misbehaving with the woman and have launched a manhunt for him.

What happened at Grand Omaxe?

The video shows the man wearing a black suit threatening and abusing a woman. He also abused the woman's husband. The person recording the video tried to intervene but to no avail as Tyagi continued with his tirade. He pushed a man who tried to break the fight. 

According to reports, the woman had asked Tyagi to remove the palm tree he planted in the park. Tyagi has been involved in a dispute with the society since 2019. The administration of the society claims the man had encroached upon the premises' common area.  

The woman claimed that the man threatened her with dire consequences if she touched his plants. 

Noida's ACP Ankita Sharma told the Indian Express that the incident took place on August 5 in Grand Omaxe society in Noida's Sector 93B. The police took note of the video and filed an FIR. They are searching for Shrikant Tyagi. 

