Noida Grand Omaxe case: Demolition drive outside 100 flats today after Shrikant Tyagi's wife triggers fresh row

Grand Omaxe case (File)

The Noida authority has identified over 100 illegal encroachments at Noida Sector 93 B's Grand Omaxe society. The encroachments will be removed today. This was after the residents of the society lodged a police complaint after Shrikant Tyagi's wife Anu Tyagi insisted she would plant palm trees violating the society's rule.

The Tyagi community had stood by Anu Tyagi demanding encroachments of other members of society must also be removed. After that, the society asked members to remove the said encroachments on their own.

After consensus, the authorities conducted a survey and identified around 100 illegal encroachments.

As the members didn't remove illegal encroachments on their own, the authorities decided to send bulldozers and sought the cooperation of the members.

The controversy around encroachment returned to Noida’s Grand Omaxe society earlier this week after palm trees that were uprooted were retransplanted in front of jailed politician Shrikant Tyagi and his wife Anu’s ground-floor house. The fresh stir comes nearly two months after Shrikant Tyagi was caught on camera assaulting and abusing a woman resident of the society and the trees were removed and the encroached area demolished.

Over a dozen full-grown palm trees were transplanted outside Tyagi’s apartment on Tuesday, despite police presence in the Noida Sector 93B society. The trees were transplanted a day after the Tyagi community demonstrated in front of the society and warned of bigger demonstrations if the trees were not planted at the same place within 48 hours.

Around 15 full-grown palm trees were replanted in the common area of the society in the backyard of the Tyagi apartment. Local police were present on duty at the time. The society’s residents expressed concern about the replantation of trees in the common area.

A team of officials from the Noida Authority rushed to the spot and warned the Tyagi family to have the trees removed in two days or the officials would be forced to “remove the encroachment” themselves. Meanwhile, a group of Tyagi community protesters remained outside the society on Tuesday night. An additional police force had to be called in to tackle the situation.

With inputs from PTI