Greater Noida: GNIDA conducts anti-encroachment drive on land worth Rs 70 crore

In last two to three months, the Greater Noida authority has freed up around 200 acres from the land mafia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 03:55 PM IST

On Wednesday, the Greater Noida Authority (GNIDA) conducted an anti-encroachment drive, clearing approximately 35,000 square meters of land worth Rs 70 crore.

"An encroachment removal squad has been formed to prevent illegal occupation and demolish encroachments."  The Authority has deployed retired Army personnel in this squad at its own expense", said  Greater Noida CEO Surendra Singh.

The local police, land registry officials, and the local work circle were also involved in the drive.

“Whenever an unauthorised construction or land grabbing is reported, the squad will be tasked to handle the case,” said Singh.

“The first action was taken in Sunpura on Wednesday, and about 35,000 square metres were cleared, worth Rs 70 crore. Five JCBs were operated for about one-and-a-half hours,” General Manager (Project) Salil Yadav said.

Officials also noted encroachments on the route between Ecotech 10 and 11 in Greater Noida, causing movement to be hampered. This was resolved through the demolition of an illegally constructed house with the assistance of local police. Officials reported that an unpaved road had been constructed and that it would be converted to a paved road soon.

Strict action would be taken against those encroaching on government land and the drive would continue, officials added.

In last two to three months, the Greater Noida authority has freed up around 200 acres from the land mafia.

