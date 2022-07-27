Noida girl raped on her way to school by 20-year-old man

Noida police (File)

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old man allegedly raped a 12-year-old girl in Noida. The victim was on her way to school when the incident took place. The police had arrested the accused who tried to flee. The man was rearrested following a shootout.

The police said the girl was on her way to school when the accused lured her and took her to an isolated area in Sector 32. He raped her there.

The accused is also said to have interacted with the girl a couple of times in the past, according to the official

An FIR has been lodged against him under IPC section 376 (rape) and under provisions of the stringent Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said the man tried to escape when he was taken for medical examination. The man allegedly attacked the police with stones and bricks. The police had to open fire after which the accused was hit by a bullet in his leg.

With inputs from PTI