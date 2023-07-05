Noida-Ghaziabad-Kanpur in 4 hours via new expressway, to benefit 10 cities; full list revealed

File photo

The greenfield corridor project has made progress and will soon allow travellers to travel from Ghaziabad to Kanpur in about three and a half hours. The company, which is in charge of creating the Detail Project Report (DPR), has already offered the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) headquarters three choices for the alignment, which will be decided upon in July.

According to officials, a number of projects are being worked on simultaneously by the State Government and the Government of India. As a result, care will be taken in the alignment to ensure that no projects collide. It may also be connected to other initiatives. The alignment's DPR will be created after it is completed.

The 380 km Green Field highway will be built by NHAI in accordance with the Green Highway Policy. Ten districts will be traversed by this highway. According to this, the travel time from Ghaziabad to Kanpur will take just three and a half hours. The NH-91 now connects Ghaziabad and Kanpur. It has a 468 kilometre length. According to officials, it will connect Ghaziabad and Kanpur via the border regions of Hapur, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Kasganj, Etah, Farrukhabad, and Kannauj. NH-91 and Greenfield Highway are 20 km apart.

Where in this project will land acquisition be needed? Additionally, the DPR will include all pertinent information. The state government will then assist in completing the task of land acquisition. The DPR will determine the exact location of the elevated segment of the corridor, the subway, and the entry and exit points. Work on this project will begin after approval. The route between Ghaziabad and Kanpur will be covered in lush vegetation.

This highway will have four lanes, according to NHAI officials. 90% of the land has already been acquired. There will just be a 10% land requirement. The year 2025 has been set as the completion date for this project. Business between the two industrial areas of the state will increase with the completion of this motorway. Additionally, thousands of individuals will be placed in jobs. On NH-9 (the Ghaziabad-Hapur Highway), the corridor's northern end will be situated. The southern terminal will be situated between Kanpur and Unnao on the proposed 62.7 kilometre Kanpur-Lucknow highway. The corridor would also link Hapur and Ghaziabad's current Meerut highway. According to Project Director PK Kaushik, work on creating the DPR for the Ghaziabad-Kanpur highway has begun. Alignment-making work has been finished. One option out of the three will be chosen for implementation.