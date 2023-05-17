Search icon
Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad to be joined with Delhi-Mumbai Expressway via new road, travel time to reduce vastly

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari informed on Twitter that under the Bharatmala Project, a six lane highway will be built.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 10:31 AM IST

Noida: The National Highway Authority of India is building a six-lane highway to connect the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway with other cities in the National Capital Region. After this highway is constructed, it is likely to save 4 hours from Noida and Delhi to the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. Normally, it may take hours to reach the expressway during peak traffic hours. This is because the expressway begins from Sohna. To reach Sohna, people are forced to cross Gurgaon, which is a traffic bottleneck. 

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari informed on Twitter that under the Bharatmala Project, a six lane highway will be built. It will start from NH 148, KMP Expressway section till Jaitapur-Pushta Road section. This 50-km-long corridor will join Delhi, UP, Haryana, including cities like Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Ballabgarh and Palwal.

The cost of this project will be Rs 2627 crore. 

The road will run parallel to Agra and Gurgaon canals. 

"Under the leadership of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji, we are dedicated to facilitating economic and social development in the region by delivering world-class highway infrastructure to all commuters," he tweeted. 

The Mumbai-Delhi Expressway, when completed, will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Mumbai by half -- to 12 hours. It has also reduced the travel time between Gurgaon and Jaipur to 4 hours. However, it takes time to reach the expressway from other NCR cities due to traffic. This road will be built to solve the problem.

