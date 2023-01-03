Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad in 20 minutes, Ballabhgarh-Jewar Airport road soon; details of UP-Haryana bridges

A green highway will connect Faridabad with Noida International Airport. (File)

Three under-construction bridges will bring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana closer. One of these three bridges, Manjhawali bridge, has entered the last phase of development. One of these bridges will ensure that people will reach Faridabad from Noida within 20 minutes. With this bridge, the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad link will also be completed.

According to reports, the Faridabad-Noida-Ghaziabad link's bridge over Yamuna near the village Lalpur will soon be started. Apart from this, the authorities are also preparing to construct a bridge that will play a crucial role in linking Noida International Airport at Jewar with Haryana's Ballabhgarh. The work on this project has been started.

The Yamuna river is the biggest hurdle between the development of Faridabad and Noida. As of now, the Kalindi Kunj bridge is the only link. Thousands of people transit between Noida and Greater Noida. Since there is no other bridge, people are forced to take the Kalindi Kunj bridge. After the Manjhawali village is constructed, this link will become shorter. This bridge will be started in March.

Soon, work will be started to connect Faridabad, Noida and Ghaziabad. A bridge will be made over the Yamuna river that will drastically reduce the distance between the three cities. The authorities have identified the land near Lalpur.

The construction work will start as soon as the government approves the project. A 90-meter-long will be made that will join the bridge with Sector 92. This road will pass through Riwazpur, Sherpur Khadar, Lalpur and Kirawali villages to reach Noida Sector 92.

The work for the construction of a new green highway has already been started. It will connect Faridabad with International Jewar Airport in Noida.

This highway will start near Sector-65 in Ballabhgarh and will reach Jewar after passing through about 12 villages of Faridabad. For this also, a bridge will be built on Yamuna.