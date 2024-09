Noida firing: 3 men partying at mall open fire in parking lot over...

Three men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Garden Galleria Mall in Noida. The accused opened fire after a fight broke out between them and another group of people inside a bar. The incident happened on Sunday night (September 23, 2024) at the Gardens Galleria mall in Sector 38.