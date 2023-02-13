Noida-Faridabad-Gurgaon travel in minutes via new link road to Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Noida and Gurgaon will be able to reach Jaipur via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway directly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on Sunday. He has put in business the Sohna-Dausa section of the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway. After this, the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur will come down to under four hours. When completely finished, the expressway will bring down the overall travelling time between Delhi and Mumbai to just 12 hours. Currently, it takes around two hours for the transit. Meanwhile, the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will soon be connected to Faridabad via a newly constructed link road.

The Faridabad link road with the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is almost completed. It is around 25 kilometers long. It can be started on February 20. Now the people of Faridabad will be able to reach the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway directly. They can also reach Gurgaon in just 40 minutes. Via this road, the people of Palwal can come to Gurgaon in just 25 minutes. The people of Noida will also get a shortcut via the KGP and KMP through Mandkola. They will be able to reach Gurgaon faster.

This link road will start from the DND flyover. It will go to Kalindi Kunj and from there, will reach Faridabad via Mandkola. It will later join the expressway.

The construction work is underway and has reached stage 3. The government is attempting to open the expressway on February 20.

After this link road is opened, the people of Noida and Gurgaon will be able to reach Jaipur via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway directly. They can also reach the Palwal-KMP highway.

As of now, it takes one and a half hours to reach Gurgaon from Faridabad. Now, it will take just 20 minutes to reach Gurgaon from Mandkola.

Now the people of Noida and Ghaziabad won't have to go to KMP to reach Manesar. They can directly reach Gurgaon via the new link road. They can also avoid Manesar to travel to Dausa and Jaipur.