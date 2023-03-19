Noida fake jewellery scam busted: Man duped of Rs 10 lakh; know how fraudster lured victims

Ghaziabad man duped of Rs 10 lakh | Photo: Pixabay

Three fraudsters at Noida Sector 52 metro station duped a resident of Indirapuram of Rs 10 lakh. The fraudsters lured the man by offering old coins. They made him get inside a car and intoxicated him. After he was unconscious, they took the bag with Rs 10 lakh and ran away. The police have registered a case on the complaint of the victim and started an investigation.

The victim, identified as Pradeep Kumar Gupta in his complaint told police that he was walking near his house one day in late January when at 11 am he met an unknown person on the road, who said his name is Rajaram. He showed me a silver coin and said that he had some more such coins that he wanted to sell. Pradeep got caught in the trap of their conversation. After that, Pradeep gave his phone number and took mine.

The accused made calls to sell old coins and called them to the Sector-52 metro station. There were two other people along with the accused, including a woman. On being asked about the woman. Sitting in the car, Pradeep was shown old silver coins and other valuables, and then Pradeep suspected that these coins were fake.

Read: What is Waris Punjab De, Khalistan sympathiser Amritpal Singh's outfit? Know link with actor Deep Sidhu

Meanwhile, the fraudsters made Pradeep unconscious by inhaling intoxicants. Then after taking out 10 lakh rupees from his bag, all three went berserk.