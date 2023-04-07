Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Noida Expressway: No entry for heavy vehicles from 7 am to 10 pm

Vehicles carrying essential commodities such as fruits, vegetables, milk, medicine and fuel etc will be allowed to ply.

Reported By:| Edited By: |Source: IANS |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 12:54 PM IST

Noida Expressway: No entry for heavy vehicles from 7 am to 10 pm
Image for representation (Pixabay)

Entry of heavy vehicles on the Noida-Greater Noida expressway has been banned from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. as a trial method to deal with increasing traffic. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Traffic, Anil Kumar Yadav, in an advisory stated that heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter the expressway during the day from Friday.

However, vehicles carrying essential commodities such as fruits, vegetables, milk, medicine and fuel, etc., will be allowed to ply. Traffic police will be deployed on the route to check the same and initiate action against the ones found violating rules.

Yadav said that underpass and re-surfacing work is underway at three places on the route which has added to the traffic problems, hence the system will be implemented.

Currently, heavy vehicles travel through the expressway from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

As per the advisory, heavy vehicles will be allowed to take the service lanes. Along with this, 15 days will be given to the concerned authorities to make arrangements before fully implementing the scheme.

READ | Akanksha Dubey death case: Bhojpuri actress’ boyfriend Samar Singh arrested on charges of abetment

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Rolls-Royce Cullinan to BMW Z4: 5 luxurious cars that Ajay Devgn owns
New Parliament Building: Inside photos surface as PM Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla go for surprise visit
NandamurI Taraka Ratna , Sidharth Shukla, Sushant Singh Rajput, Tunisha Sharma, Jiah Khan: Actors who died young
Step inside Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal’s sea-facing, luxurious residence Gulita, one of the most expensive homes in India
Bigg Boss 16 Grand Finale: Black 'cleavage' suit, peacock shirt; fashion statements made by Shalin Bhanot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
PM doesn't understand the importance of education: Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in open letter
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.