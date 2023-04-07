Search icon
Noida Education City to be built near Jewar Airport, MBBS course in Rs 45 lakh, details

Noida: After this is finished, the students of the country will not have to rush to China, Ukraine, Russia, Australia.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 09:06 AM IST

Noida International Airport: The university's administration will also build a hospital with 1200 beds. (File)

A new university will be built near the Noida International Airport. It will be part of the Noida Educational City, which will be built on 100 acres of land.

Lincoln University has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Yamuna Authority. The MOU is of Rs 2000 crore investment.

The land will be allotted in Sector 9 for the university. The construction work will begin after the process of allotment is finished.

After this is finished, the students of the country will not have to rush to China, Ukraine, Russia, Australia and America for medical courses.

The university's executive director Dr B Abdul Rafiq told Tricity it will take Rs 45 lakh to complete the MBBS course. It will be a one-stop solution for those seeking education.

The university's administration will also build a hospital wirh 1200 beds. It will be a multiplex hospital. The university will also offer courses on airport craft and cargo.

