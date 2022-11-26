Search icon
ED seizes part of Noida famous mall, attaches Rs 65.32 crore asset: Here's why

ED has so far attached assets worth Rs 1,132.55 crores of Unitech Group in this case.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 26, 2022, 09:12 PM IST

ED seizes Noida's famous mall, attaches Rs 65.32 crore asset (Photo: Twitter/ED)

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken major action against Unitech Group in benami property case. The central agency has provisionally attached 40 per cent share of Gardens Galleria Mall in Noida Sector-38A. The area of this mall which has been confiscated is 1,40,000 Sq, within the commercial centre.

The value of the attached asset is Rs 65.32 crore. ED has so far attached assets worth Rs 1,132.55 crores of Unitech Group in this case.

