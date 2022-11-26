ED seizes part of Noida famous mall, attaches Rs 65.32 crore asset: Here's why

ED seizes Noida's famous mall, attaches Rs 65.32 crore asset (Photo: Twitter/ED)

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken major action against Unitech Group in benami property case. The central agency has provisionally attached 40 per cent share of Gardens Galleria Mall in Noida Sector-38A. The area of this mall which has been confiscated is 1,40,000 Sq, within the commercial centre.

The value of the attached asset is Rs 65.32 crore. ED has so far attached assets worth Rs 1,132.55 crores of Unitech Group in this case.

