Noida Dowry Death: Nikki Bhati's sister-in-law makes BIG allegation on Payla family, says, 'demanded SUV, 36 lakhs...'

INDIA
Nikki Bhati's sister in law has made a big allegation against her in-laws. She has alleged that she has also faced the same dowry harassment by Nikki's brother Rohit Payla, father Bhikhari payla and family.
In a new twist, Nikki Bhati's sister in law has made a big allegation against her in-laws. As per NDTV report, Nikki Bhati's sister-in-law Minakshi, has alleged that she has also faced the same dowry harassment by her in-laws (Nikki Bhati's family). She is estranged wife of Nikki Bhati's brother Rohit Payla. This comes amid Nikki was allegedly beaten and burnt alive by her husband Vipin Bhati and in-laws in Greater Noida over dowry.
Meenakshi has made allegations on Nikki's father Bhikari Payla and brother Rohit Payla, that they demanded dowry from her family. She said that her family gave a Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in her wedding in 2016, which the Payla family sold calling it 'inauspicious; and started demanding a new model of Scorpio SUV and 36 lakh cash. Meenakshi also revealed that she was sent back to her parents after her family denied giving more dowry. The village panchayat interfered and told Payla family that the groom's family should return the Rs 35 lakh spent on the wedding to Minakshi's family, so that she can remarried, or they take her back as their daughter-in-law. However, Rohit Payla have denied these allegeations.
As per reports, Satyavir Singh, father-in-law of Nikki Bhati (Vipin Bhati's father) was making efforts to settle the marriage issues between Meenakshi and Rohit and urged the Payla family multiple times but they did not accepted. Then, Satyavir Singh assured Meenakshi's father that he will make the Payla family pay back of what they have done. This long family dispute revelations have added another layer to the ongoing police allegations.