Noida: Domestic help beaten by woman in Cleo County society, video surfaces

Noida: A case has been registered against the woman based on complaint by domestic help.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 07:48 PM IST

Noida: Domestic help beaten by woman in Cleo County society, video surfaces
Noida: A 20-year-old domestic help was allegedly beaten by her owner. The incident took place in Sector 120 in Noida's Cleo County society. A CCTV video related to this incident has surfaced on social media.

The victim's father has registered a complaint saying his daughter was beaten by Shephali Kaul in whose house she worked. A case has been registered in the matter. 

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Anita. In the video, Shefali is allegedly seen forcibly pulling Anita reportedly to force her to work. When Anita refuses to come out of the lift, the woman pulls her with all her might.

ADCP Central Noida has said that the action will be taken on basis of evidence.

