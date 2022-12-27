Noida: Domestic help beaten by woman in Cleo County society, video surfaces

Noida: A 20-year-old domestic help was allegedly beaten by her owner. The incident took place in Sector 120 in Noida's Cleo County society. A CCTV video related to this incident has surfaced on social media.

The victim's father has registered a complaint saying his daughter was beaten by Shephali Kaul in whose house she worked. A case has been registered in the matter.

The victim has been identified as 20-year-old Anita. In the video, Shefali is allegedly seen forcibly pulling Anita reportedly to force her to work. When Anita refuses to come out of the lift, the woman pulls her with all her might.

WATCH Domestic help beaten by a woman in Cleo County society, Noida



On basis of a man's complaint that his daughter was beaten by Shephali Kaul in whose house she worked, case registered at Phase 3 PS. Action to be taken on basis of evidence ADCP Central Noida



CCTV visuals pic.twitter.com/nduQADNzus December 27, 2022

ADCP Central Noida has said that the action will be taken on basis of evidence.

थाना फेस-3 क्षेत्रांतर्गत CLEO काउंटी सोसायटी में महिला द्वारा डोमेस्टिक हेल्प के तौर पर काम करने वाली लड़की को बंधक बनाकर मारपीट करने के संबंध में लड़की के पिता द्वारा दी गई सूचना के आधार पर FIR पंजीकृत कर अग्रिम आवश्यक विधिक कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

बाइट ADCP सेंट्रल नोएडा pic.twitter.com/jQIgAIn1aL — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (@noidapolice) December 27, 2022

