Noida DM shares online form to help evacuate stranded students

As Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Thursday that people who are stranded in other states will be evacuated, the Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate has shared a form for students who are stuck in other states due to the nationwide lockdown.

The students can fill the details after clicking on the link and a mode of transport will be arranged for the person to drop them to their given address.

"Dear Students, Upon the directions of UP government, GBN administration is making efforts to enable home movement of stranded students. Pl click on link below n fill the form https://tinyurl.com/GBN-Student-Migration. You will be contacted soon via email/SMS," the DM said in a tweet.

On Thursday, CM Yogi Adityanath had urged those stranded in other states not to start walking towards their homes. "Maintain the patience that you have shown till now. A detailed plan is being prepared after contacting the concerned states to ensure that everyone returns to their homes safely," he had said.

Further, orders were issued to officials to keep quarantine centres, shelter homes and community kitchens ready for about six lakh people.

An official spokesman has informed that the Yogi government has written to several states seeking details of migrant labourers and workers of UP including their names, mobile numbers and addresses as well as medical reports.

The UP government had earlier facilitated the return of 11,500 students from Rajasthan's Kota and also ensured that 15,000 students from Prayagraj return safely to their homes in different districts of the state